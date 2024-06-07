Chhattisgarh: 2 Cattle Transporters Found Dead Following Chase By Mob; Victims Hailed From UP's Saharanpur

FPJ

Raipur: In a tragic incident, two young men from Saharanpur lost their lives in a mob lynching incident in Chhattisgarh, meanwhile third was battling for life, is undergoing treatment. The incident occurred late Thursday night in the Arang police station area.

The police said the victims, along with another companion, were transporting animals in a truck when they were chased and surrounded by a group of 10-12 youths on the Mahanadi Bridge. Subsequently, the three occupants of the truck were brutally assaulted.

Sadly, one of the youths was found dead in the Mahanadi River, while another succumbed to his injuries during treatment at a local hospital. The third victim is currently undergoing treatment for severe injuries at a private hospital in Raipur.

The hooligans allegedly accused the victims for cow trafficking before assaulting them. As a result, one of the victims was critically injured, while the other two tragically lost their lives.

The Arang and Raipur police are actively investigating the matter. Statements from eyewitnesses and survivors are being recorded, and post-mortem examinations have been ordered to ascertain the cause of death.

The incident has sent shockwaves through the community, prompting outrage and calls for justice. Authorities have assured that stringent action will be taken against the perpetrators once the investigation is complete.

Police found the three men lying on the sands of Mahanadi bridge connecting Raipur-Mahasamund district. They were immediately shifted to hospital. Meanwhile, one died on the spot, second succumbed to injuries and third man is recovering and is under the supervision of doctors. We have recovered a truck loaded with cattle at the spot. The case is under investigation, said Kirtan Rathoure, Additional SP, Raipur.