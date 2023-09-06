Chhattisgarh: 19-Year-Old Teacher Gangraped In Jashpur, Accused On The Run | Unsplash/representative pic

Jashpur: After two sisters were gang-raped in the capital Raipur on Rakshabandhan, a similar heinous crime has been reported from the tribal-dominated Jashpur district. Here, a 19-year-old teacher was allegedly gang-raped by two men, including an acquaintance, in Chhattisgarh's Jashpur district, the police said on Wednesday.

After the incident, both the accused fled the scene, and the police are now conducting raids to arrest the absconding fugitives, a police officer said.

One accused known to woman

The alleged incident took place on September 4 at a tourist location. Following this, the survivor filed a complaint against the accused, identified as Saddam Khan and Imtiaj, alias Sonu, said Abhishek Singh, station house officer (SHO) of Bagicha police station.

The woman, a resident of the Shankargarh police station area in neighbouring Balrampur district, had gone to Dangari waterfall along with the two accused, as she knew one of them, he said.

The duo took the woman to a secluded place and allegedly raped her. They threatened her with dire consequences if she revealed the sexual assault to anyone and then fled the scene, he said.

The survivor, who teaches in a private school, and her relatives then approached the police, he said.

Khan and Sonu, residents of the Kusmi area in Balrampur district, have been booked under Indian Penal Code sections 376 (rape), 506 (criminal intimidation), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 294 (obscene acts), and 34 (common intention), Singh said.

Efforts are underway to trace the duo who are absconding, while further investigation into the matter is ongoing, he added.

Meanwhile, BJP MP Gomati Sai leveled serious allegations against the accused while speaking to the media and said that one of the accused, Saddam Khan, was previously the secretary of Youth Congress and also worked as the social media in-charge. She demanded the immediate arrest of the fugitive accused. The BJP leader also asked Congress to clarify its stand and relationship with the accused.

(With PTI inputs)



