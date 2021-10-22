Chhattisgarh: 16-year-old boy suffering from Progeria becomes district collector for a day

Raipur: A 16 year old boy, Shailendra Dhurva suffering from Progeria was made district collector of Gariyaband on Friday under special arrangement. Despite suffering from the incurable disease, his name was successfully registered in the history as the first district collector with such medical condition. Dhruva will become first district collector in the state suffering from rare disease ‘Progeria’.

Dhruv resembles like ‘Auro' in Bollywood flick ‘Paa’. Notably, ‘Auro’ character was played by Amitabh Bachhan in the film Paa.

As per information received, the CM send him invite and instructed the District Administration to fulfill the wish of the guy.

Moreover, district Collector Nilesh Kshirsagar, specially came off from his office to receive Dhruv and offered him a position of shadow collector for one day.

After he returns back to Gariyaband after meeting the Chief Minister, he will also be provided with a chair, District Collector Nilesh Kshirsagar said.

Presently, Dhruv is student of class XI and resides in Medhkidabri, Chhura and first person in the state suffering from the rare disease.

Progeria is one of the rarest diseases in the world which affects less than 400 children worldwide. The children suffering progeria become victim of rapid ageing and in general such children die at the age of 14. In some cases, they also survive an age of adulthood and crossed touched normal life span. Such cases are rarely heard.

He was detected with the disease four years back. Meanwhile, his family members claimed that he was suffering from the disease from his childhood but with the advancement in his age, his whole body aged quickly and he was unable to fulfill his wish.

Published on: Friday, October 22, 2021, 07:23 PM IST