Chhattisgarh: 13 Maoists surrender in Dantewada under ‘Lon Vrratu’ campaign

Raipur: Thirteen Maoists of which three carrying cash reward of Rs 1 lakh each on their heads disappointed by the hollow Maoist ideology, meaningless violence have surrendered in the insurgency-hit Dantewada district, police said on Wednesday.

Of the surrendering ultras, Lakhma Midiyami who was a Maoist Janmilita commander carried a cash reward of Rs 1 lakh on his head. Likewise, Bheema alias Kamlu Karma who was President of Maoist DKAMS (Dandakaranya Kisan Adivasi Majdur Sangh) a frontal organization of CPI(Maoist) and Jogi Midiyami a member of Maoist LGS too carried cash reward of Rs 1 lakh each on their heads have surrendered.

According to police, Mangal Ram Sodhi who was involved in the attack in the house of Congress leader Awdhesh Gautam at Nakulnar in 2010 has also surrendered.

They have surrendered under the Dantewada police’s special drive ‘Lon Vrratu’ (homecoming in local language) launched in June last year. So far 310 Maoists have surrendered in Dantewada of which 77 carried cash rewards of various amounts on their heads.

They were provided with immediate financial assistance of Rs 10,000 and will be rehabilitated in accordance with the rehabilitation policy of the state government.