Chhattisgarh: 121 life convicts get premature release under 'Unmukt' campaign

121 life convicts have been identified for premature release under the “Unmukt" campaign in Chhattisgarh.

The first phase of identification process was completed under the guidance of Acting Chief Justice Executive and Chairman of Chhattisgarh State Legal Services Authority (CGSLSA) Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra, the CGSLSA in collaboration with Jail Department, Government of Chhattisgarh.

In the first phase of identification process, only those life-convicts were shortlisted, who fall within the eligibility criteria laid by the government in its state policies for premature release of life convicts, CGSLS press release said.

In five central jails, a total 121 life convicts have been identified for premature release, the communique said.

Out of 121 life convicts, 28 from Central Jail Raipur, 40 from Central Jail Bilaspur, 15 from Central Jail Durg, 16 from Central Jail Jagdalpur and 22 from Ambikapur.

In the second phase, the jail authorities in coordination with CGSLSA will accomplish the task of collection of documents of the identified prisoners, the communique said.

If application under Sec 432(2), Cr.P.C of any prisoner is pending for opinion of court then the requisite opinion would also be obtained with the assistance of the concerned District Legal Services Authority (DLSA).

In the third phase, identified cases will be sent for recommendations of the all concerning authority and in the last phase, the final decision would be taken by the State Government about the release of life convicts, the communique said.

Necessary legal aid would also be provided by CGSLSA to those whose release applications have been rejected.

Published on: Friday,August 13, 2021, 10:38 PM IST