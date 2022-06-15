Chhattisgarh: 11-year-old Rahul rescued after 106 hours from 80ft deep borewell

Rahul was immediately shifted to Apollo hospital by an army team | Twitter/@bhupeshbaghel

Raipur: India’s largest borewell rescue operation remained successful. After struggling for more than 106 hours, the rescue teams successfully rescued the Rahul Sahu on Tuesday late night, who was trapped and sleeping in the bottom of the 80 feet deep borewell hole.

Despite the boy being mentally challenged (weak), the boy showed a brave face, fought bravely in the pit irrespective of the odds.

Rescuing officers said, apart from hard rocks, water seeped in the borewell pit, climatic conditions drastically changed and a serpent also sneaked towards the pit but almighty seen our relentless efforts, due to his grace, people's prayers, the brave boy was saved.

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel lauded the joint and coordinated effort made by the rescue teams, state and district administration and said, "We remained successful in rescuing Rahul and won the battle."

As per the instructions of CM Baghel, Rahul was immediately shifted to Apollo hospital by an army team and doctors indicated the boy was responding to the treatment.

Apollo Hospital Management team mentioned that the Health Bulletin of the Rahul will be released around 10 am on Wednesday.

