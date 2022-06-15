e-Paper Get App

Chhattisgarh: 11-year-old boy, who had fallen into borewell, rescued after 104 hours

Sahu fell into the unused 80-feet-deep borewell, located in the backyard of his house in Pihrid village in Malkharoda development block, around 2 pm on Friday while playing.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, June 15, 2022, 05:14 PM IST
article-image
Photo: Twitter Image

Rahul Sahu, an 11-year-old boy who had fallen into a borewell in Chhattisgarh’s Janjgir Champa district, was rescued after a 104-hour-long operation on Tuesday night, officials said.

Over 500 personnel, including officials of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), the Army, local police and the administration, were involved in the massive rescue operation that was underway since Friday evening.

Sahu fell into the unused 80-feet-deep borewell, located in the backyard of his house in Pihrid village in Malkharoda development block, around 2 pm on Friday while playing.

He was stuck at the depth of around 60 feet and a pipeline was installed for the oxygen supply.

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel tweeted, “..with everyone’s prayers and relentless and dedicated efforts of the rescue team, Rahul Sahu has been evacuated safely. I wish that he recovers completely as soon as possible.” Television visuals showed the boy being taken in a stretcher.

“His condition is stable and he will recover soon. He is being shifted to Apollo hospital in Bilaspur district in an ambulance under the observation of specialist doctors, for which a green corridor has been created for about 100 km to facilitate speedy movement,” Bilaspur Collector Jitendra Shukla said.

Read Also
WATCH: Another victim of 'Pakadwa Vivah', veterinarian abducted and forcibly married in Bihar's...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeIndiaChhattisgarh: 11-year-old boy, who had fallen into borewell, rescued after 104 hours

RECENT STORIES

Chhattisgarh borewell mishap: CM Bhupesh Baghel meets Rahul Sahu at hospital hours after rescue

Chhattisgarh borewell mishap: CM Bhupesh Baghel meets Rahul Sahu at hospital hours after rescue

Maharashtra: Four more cases of BA.5 sub-variant of Omicron detected

Maharashtra: Four more cases of BA.5 sub-variant of Omicron detected

Congress calls Delhi Police BJP's 'private militia' for entering AICC office; cops deny charges

Congress calls Delhi Police BJP's 'private militia' for entering AICC office; cops deny charges

Injured KL Rahul to miss England series, Hardik Pandya likely to be named captain for Ireland T20Is

Injured KL Rahul to miss England series, Hardik Pandya likely to be named captain for Ireland T20Is

Mumbai: Latest Updates - 19,261 active COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra

Mumbai: Latest Updates - 19,261 active COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra