Chhattisgarh: 1 Female Naxal Gunned Down In Kanker | Representative Image

Raipur: Security forces eliminated a female Naxal during an encounter near the Binagunda jungle area on Monday. Kanker police reported that during the search operation, the security forces team recovered the body of an unidentified female Naxal in uniform, along with a .303 rifle, from the encounter site.

On the morning of June 12, 2023, a joint operation was launched by DRG Kanker and 132 Bn BSF troops in the Amatola, Binagunda, and Kalper areas across the Kotri river, within the Chottebetiya limits of Kanker district, according to a senior police official.

BSP and DRG teams were fired upon by Naxals

According to Inspector General of Police (Bastar range) Sundarraj P, the joint team of BSP and DRG came under fire from guerrilla forces belonging to the banned outfit CPI Maoist during an anti-Naxalite operation at around 7 am.

In response, the security forces retaliated, leading to an exchange of fire with the Naxals for over half an hour. The Naxals eventually fled into the jungles.

The operation, launched on Sunday based on intelligence about the presence of 20 to 25 Naxalite leaders and guerrillas from the Rajnandgaon-Kanker border division (RKB), is still ongoing.

During the combing operations, the authorities recovered the body of a Naxalite with a firearm and live cartridges, as per senior police officials.

The gunfight occurred in the forest near Binagunda village, falling within the jurisdiction of Chhotebethiya police station.

The search operation is currently in progress, according to an official.