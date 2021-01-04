Chhattigarh CM Bhupesh Baghel to launch development works worth Rs1,083 crore

Raipur

To vitalise and bring back Chhattisgarh’s economy on track, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel is continuously making efforts and pumping money into public infrastructure and services. In the sequence after Raigarh, Bilaspur and Korba, the CM will visit Janjgir-Champa on Tuesday and dedicate development works worth more than Rs1,083 crore in the district. The CM will inaugurate, and lay the foundation of development works worth more than Rs1,083 crore in the Kisan Sammelan organised at High School Ground of Janjgir, a statement said.