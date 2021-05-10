Chhatrasal Stadium murder: Look-out notice against Olympic medalist Sushil Kumar

New Delhi: Delhi Police has issued a look-out notice against Olympic medalist Sushil Kumar, who is allegedly absconding and is wanted in connection with the murder of 23-year-old Sagar Rana at Chhatrasal Stadium, sources said on Monday.

Several police teams have been constituted to trace the two-time Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar and other suspects in the case related to an incident in Delhi in which one person was murdered and many were left injured.

"Several teams have been formed to trace suspects, including Sushil Kumar. We are investigating the role of the wrestler as allegations have been made against him, we sent our team to his house but he was not found," Dr Guriqbal Singh Sidhu, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police-I, North West District, Delhi had said in a statement.