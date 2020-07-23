Chhatradhar Mahato joins TMC's Coordination committee - All you need to know about Maoist sympathiser

His role in politics may be controversial, but TMC knows it can bank on Mahato who knows the pulse of Junglemahal and has had a connection with a section of people. Now, it is time to strengthen that connection and convince more people to believe in TMC's ideology of 'Ma Maati Manush' while also drawing a wedge in the saffron party's votes in 2021 when West Bengal goes to polls.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP won the West Midnapore, Jhargram, Purulia and Bankura seats which comprise the Junglemahal belt, the erstwhile hotbed of Maoist activity. This is all the more reason for TMC to focus its attention on this belt and Mahato seems the ideal candidate to revive people's faith in Mamata Banerjee being an able administrator.

How Mahato plans to play his cards will be seen and whether or not TMC benefits from this decision to induct the former Maoist sympathiser as a key player.