Chhatisgarh GDP to rise by 11.5% in 2022: State economic survey report

At a time when the third phase of Covid infection is going to be over, the Directorate of Economics and Statistics of Chhattisgarh presented an economic survey report 2021-22 in Chhattisgarh Assembly in Raipur estimating the state’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) will see a boom in the year 2022.

The state's Economic Survey Report for the year 2021-22 was presented in the state Assembly by Planning, Economics and Statistics Department Minister Amarjeet Bhagat.

According to the economic survey report 2021-22, the average annual GDP of the state on constant prices will remain 11.5% when the estimated national (India's) GDP remained 9.2%.

GDP of Chhattisgarh state for the year 2020-21 remained Rs 2,49,683 lakhs meanwhile in 2021-22 it will be increased up to Rs 2,78,496 lakhs. The state GDP will grow by 11.54%, the report stated.

In attaining the target, a sector-wise contribution will remain in the state in Agriculture- 16.73%, Industry – 50.61%, Service 32.66%. Meanwhile, the contribution from these sectors at the national level will remain 15.67%, 30.22% and 54.10%, claimed the economic survey report.

However, per capita income in the state during the year 2021-22 will remain Rs 1,18,401. At the national level, per capita income will remain Rs 1,50,326.

The state government claimed in comparison to last year there will be an increase in per capita income. the expected rise in per capita income in the state will be 11.93% meanwhile average growth in per capita income at the national level will remain 16.69%.

The Chhattisgarh government claimed that despite several tough challenges, including Covid, the state government performed better on the economic front and wished for smooth and robust growth.

Published on: Tuesday, March 08, 2022, 11:00 PM IST