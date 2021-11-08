'Chhath Puja will be celebrated with full fervour across city, 800 ghats ready': Delhi Dy CM Manish Sisodia

Even thought the Aam Aadmi Party has put few restrictions on celebration of Chhath Puja, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Monday said that 'Chhat Puja' will be celebrated with full fervour across the city.

The Dy CM also added that arrangements have been made at 800 ghats but people should ensure to abide by COVID protocols while they celebrate the festival.

"Till 2015, there used to be only 80 ghats for Chhath Puja and they were not for common people but were run by committees comprising BJP and Congress workers. But after the Aam Aadmi Party came to power, we made sure that people, at the mohalla level, could form committees and prepare ghats with the help of the government," Sisodia said at a press conference.

He said there are nearly 800 ghats in the city where Chhath Puja is being celebrated with pomp and show.

"While celebrating the festival, please follow all the precautions. COVID-19 is still there. Celebrate the festival but please be careful," the minister said.

Chhath, celebrated after Diwali, involves the offering of "Arghya" by fasting women to the Sun god in knee-deep water.

Some experts believe that water could lead to the spread of the coronavirus infection when a large number of people celebrate Chhath.

Yesterday, the AAP accused the BJP of not letting 'Purvanchalis' prepare 'ghats' to perform rituals.

According to a report, Aam Aadmi Party alleged that the BJP was playing "dirty politics" over Chhath Puja and insulting 'Purvanchalis'.

“If they (BJP) continue playing dirty politics over Chhath Puja, Purvanchalvasi (People who hail from Purvanchal region of Uttar Pradesh) will not forgive them,” AAP legislator Sanjeev Jha said at a press conference at the party headquarters.

Hitting back at the AAP, the BJP alleged that Kejriwal’s party is trying to create tension over the issue and urged the people to not pay heed to the “provocative statements” of the AAP leaders.

