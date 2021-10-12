Chhath Puja 2021: Delhi Dy CM Manish Sisodia writes to Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya to issue guidelines ahead of the festival

Days after the DDMA prohibiting Chhath at riverbanks, water bodies and other public places in view of Covid-19 in Delhi, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodiya on Tuesday wrote to Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya to issue guidelines for the festival.

In a letter to the Union Health Mnister, Sisodia wrote, "you are aware that for the last 18 months, Delhi as well as the entire nation has faced the situation arising out of the COVID-19 pandemic in an unprecedented manner. Last year also, in view of the threat of Covid-19 epidemic, decisions were taken to celebrate Chhath festival throughout the country as per the instructions of the Government of India."

"I request you that the Government of India, in consultation with health experts and other concerned people, should issue guidelines for this year also regarding the celebration of Chhath festival, so that all the devotees of North India can keep their safety in mind," he added.

As per the fresh Covid-19 guidelines issued by the DDMA earlier this month, Chhath Puja celebrations in the city have been prohibited in public places and people have been advised to celebrate it in their homes.

Delhi government's decision of prohibiting Chhath pooja in the city has invited criticism. Earlier in the day, BJP MP Manoj Tiwari was rushed to Safadarjung hospital after being hit by a water canon during a demonstration in front of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia writes to Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya to issue guidelines for the upcoming Chhat festival pic.twitter.com/V9gk9msbbg — ANI (@ANI) October 12, 2021

"Manoj Tiwari sustained injuries near his neck and is currently undergoing treatment at Safdarjung Hospital," a source familiar with the North-East Delhi MP told IANS.

"If opening of swimming pools in the capital have not led to a spike in Covid cases, how will Chhath Puja celebrations where people stand in water for a short while spread infection?" he asked.

"Kejriwal government can make the body temperature check mandatory for entry into Chhath Puja sites and also make it necessary to video record the celebrations. Nearly two crore vaccine doses have been administered in Delhi. Covid cases are at an all time low in Delhi," he added.

"Chhath is celebrated hygienically and by maintaining social distancing as fasting women are not supposed to touch anyone. It can be celebrated while adhering to all the Covid-19 guidelines," the actor-turned-politician told IANS.

