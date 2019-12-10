Chetan Bhagat vs Kunal Kamra on CAB is the fight we need and deserve

Popular writer Chetan Bhagat and the comedian renowned to bash the ruling BJP government Kunal Karma engaged in a war of words on the microblogging site- Twitter.
In reference to the Citizen (Amendment) Bill passed in Lok Sabha on Monday, Bhagat tweeted, "Just because you mention a Hindu related issue doesn’t make u non-secular. Just as mentioning Muslim issues doesn’t make u non-secular. Maturity lies is listening to everyone and finding a solution. Not applying labels or picking sides."
To which Kamra tweeted, "Maturity lies in not listening to you..." Chetan Bhagat wasn't ready to stop it there, He tweeted, "I would be worried if you were. Your one mic stand was nice. Keep it up!"
One Mic Stand is an Amazon Prime original wherein Kamra featured with Congress leader and Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor. Kamra gave it back to Bhagat saying, "For a second I was just wondering what would it be like if they featured you on the next season of one mic stand." However, he added that the show won't be good if he participates.
Bhagat reacted to Kamra. He said, "Stop wondering about me. Please."
Both, Chetan Bhagat and Kunal Kamra are known to engage in Twitter battles quite frequently.
