Chetan Bhagat asked Tharoor to use some big words to praise him and Congress MP brought out the big guns

Shashi Tharoor surely has a wide vocabulary. And his vocabulory is obscure to several. The walking-talking thesaurus often throws in words on Twitter forcing us to sprint for a dictionary.

Well, now the Congress MP has a new set of words for us to figure out.

Tharoor had lauded author Chetan Bhagat for his piece on PM Modi's governance, coronavirus pandemic and the consequent negative GDP growth.

“Superb piece by @chetan_bhagat on all that ails our country & what we should do about it. Chetan’s great virtue is the simplicity and directness of his writing. His message is clear & I hope his fans in the government act on it,” Tharoor tweeted.

Well, who does not want to be praised by Tharoor. Bhagat too was on cloud nine after the MP's comment. The author tweeted, "Ok I still can’t get over this. The @ShashiTharoor has praised @chetanbhagat. I am floating. Just one request sir, next time can you use some big words to praise me, like ones that only you can do. Superb is nice but a big one would really make my day!"

He requested the Congress MP to use some big words next time he praises him. Words that only he can use. Little did he know that he'd get a response immediately.

"Sure, @chetan_bhagat! It’s clear you are not sesquipedalian nor given to rodomontade. Your ideas are unembellished with tortuous convolutions & expressed without ostentation. I appreciate the limpid perspicacity of today’s column," Tharoor responded promptly.