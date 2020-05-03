Chennai’s vegetable market a large Covid cluster; 231 new cases in TN

Dravida Thambi

Chennai

As Tamil Nadu saw 231 fresh Covid-19 positive cases on Saturday, including 174 in Chennai, health authorities were worried about an emerging coronavirus cluster — the Koyambedu Wholesale Market.

The market, which deals in perishables, is one of the Asia’s largest vegetables and fruits market complexes, has been identified as a source of Covid-19 infection in about 80-plus cases over the past few days. The wholesale market has been functioning since the lockdown in March-end. And now authorities have discovered people including traders, who visited the market from different parts of Tamil Nadu, have contracted the pandemic.

Meanwhile, the state cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, chose to offer relaxations from the extended lockdown for various commercial activities in “non-containment zones”. The relaxations have been extended across red, orange and green category districts but with a lot of limitations. In-situ construction activity has been allowed and so have IT/ITES companies, export units and SEZs with certain limitations on staff strength. Companies have to provide vehicles to ferry employees. Shops including stores selling electronic equipment and hardware products have been permitted to operate in the non-containment zones subject to time restrictions. Besides, restaurants can function through the day but only offer takeaway services.

Malls, multiplexes, amusement parks, stadiums, gyms among other facilities will remain out of bounds.

Ahmedabad reports highest 20 deaths in a day

Ahmedabad on Saturday reported 20 fatalities, its highest single-day tally, and 250 new cases, a Gujarat health official said. With this, the overall death tally in Gujarat’s biggest city has mounted to 262 while the number of cases rose to 5,054, the official said.