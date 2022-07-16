Chennai youth climbs atop high-tension electricity tower, demands be married to his partner | File Photo

A 19-year-old in Chennai's Chrompet, on Friday, July 15, climbed atop a high-tension electricity transmission tower in Tambaram Sanatorium area which cut off the power supply in the locality affecting suburban train services. The youth did so in a bid to persuade his 15-year-old partner to marry him.

According to the reports, the youth identified as Krishna is a resident of Radha Nagar in Chrompet. A house painter by profession, he was courting a girl from his locality who studies in Class 11.

The police said that he had asked her to marry him but she refused. However, when all his attempts of persuading her were in vain, he climbed on top of the 80-feet-high electricity tower in Durga Nagar in protest. The incident happened around 8 am.

The police, fire department and resuce team arrived at the spot to hold peace talks with the youth while the electricity supply corporation staff turned off the power supply.

Despite the peace talks by police, friends and family, he refused to budge. The girl was then brought to the spot and he only climbed down after she agreed to marry him.

Soon after he climbed down, the police took Kishore to the police station a report in the Times of India said. He was booked under sections 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 447 (punishment for criminal trespass, 506 (1) (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code. Reportedly, hewas remanded to judicial custody by the magistrate.