 Chennai Schools To Remain Closed Today In View Of Heavy Downpour Prediction; Check Weather Updates Here
The city is set to experience heavy rainfall with lightning, thunderstorms, and gusty winds. The Indian Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert in the city. Due to this, a holiday has been announced for schools

Sunanda SinghUpdated: Wednesday, November 13, 2024, 10:50 AM IST
Chennai weather | X

Chennai: The city that witnessed the sunrise at 06:07 is set to experience heavy downpours on Wednesday, (November 13). The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert in numerous regions, including Chennai, which has caused the government to declare a holiday for schools in the city. Besides Chennai, the holiday has also been announced in Cuddalore, Perambalur and Ariyalur districts.

Students and parents are advised to stay updated on the announcements regarding school closures, as the local authorities have made no announcements about potential school closures in the coming days.

Today's weather of Chennai

The minimum and maximum temperatures in the city are expected to range around 26 degrees Celcius and 28 degrees Celsius. Meanwhile, the citizens are not likely to get relief from the humidity as it is predicted to hover around 91 per cent.

According to the weather department, the skies are expected to be cloudy, and it is expected to remain the same throughout the day. The wind is expected to blow steadily from the Northeast at 16 km/h. Today, the Air Quality Index (AQ1) is expected to stand at 33.0, which indicates good air quality in the city and its surroundings.

Weather forecast for November 14

Chennai is predicted to experience moderate rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning. Meanwhile, the skies will remain cloudy throughout the day on Thursday, (November 14). The minimum and maximum temperatures will likely hover around 26 degrees Celsius and 29 degrees Celsius. According to the IMD, the low-pressure system has formed over the Bay of Bengal, which is responsible for more rainfall in numerous regions of the state.

