Chennai, Tamil Nadu Weather Prediction: IMD Warns Of Heavy Rains And Thunderstorms

Chennai, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry are in the grip of rains and it seems people may have to brace themselves as rains are predicted to continue even when the Monsoon is on a general retreat from the country. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has advised people to be alert and keep themselves updated about developments related to weather.

For Tamil Nadu and Puducherry as a whole, the IMD has said that Sunday (October 13) might bring Heavy Rain, Thunderstorm & Lightning and squalls. At the time of publishing of this story, temperature in state capital Chennai was at 29.4 degrees Celsius. Rains have been lashing the state and IMD has recorded more than usual levels of showers.

As per dats released by the department, Tamil Nadu witnessed 77.5 mm of rains between October 1 and October 12. Normally, the rains in this period average at 52.4 mm.

This means that there nearly 50 per cent increase in the rainfall this time around.

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu: Heavy rains in Pudukkottai led to waterlogging in residential areas. pic.twitter.com/Bt2PUYsxg5 — ANI (@ANI) October 13, 2024

Tamil Nadu rains weather prediction for Sunday (October 13):

Very heavy rains are likely to lash in districts in central part of the state. These include: Nilgiris, Dindigul, Theni, Madurai, Coimbatore, Ramnathpuram, Virudhunagar and more.

There was no such warning for districts in northern part of the state.

Tamil Nadu rains weather prediction for Monday (October 14):

The IMD has predicted very heavy rains for Villupuram, Cuddalore districts and Puducherry. It has officially advised people residing in these areas to remain alert and follow news.

Besides, a prediction of heavy rains has been made for Chennai, Thiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Thanjavur, Nagapattinam and areas near these districts.

The IMD has asked people in these areas to remain watchful.

No specific warning has been issued for rest of the state for this day.