Chennai: Tamil Nadu BJP vice president BT Arasakumar joins DMK

He came under severe criticism for this remark by his own party members on social media and he was asked to give an explanation on the issue.

"My self-respect was damaged in the BJP. There are indisciplined people in the BJP. They use unparliamentary words," Arasakumar told ANI.

"DMK is my mother party and that is why I joined it. I have a good relationship with MK Stalin for the last 20 years. He is a quality leader and if he gives me an opportunity, I will accept it," he added.