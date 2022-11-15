e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaChennai Shocker: Government hospital botches up teenage footballer Priya's surgery; dies soon after amputation

Chennai Shocker: Government hospital botches up teenage footballer Priya's surgery; dies soon after amputation

Priya R's right leg had to be amputated as a result of botched up surgery

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, November 15, 2022, 01:03 PM IST
article-image
Chennai Shocker: Government hospital botches up teenage footballer Priya's surgery; dies soon after amputation |
Follow us on

Teenage football player Priya R passed away at 7:15 am on Tuesday due to multi-organ failure after doctors at a government hospital botched a ligament surgery last week. Priya R's right leg had to be amputated as a result.

Immediately following her passing, Ma Subramanian, the state's minister of health, declared that the family would receive Rs. 10 lakh in compensation, along with a government position for one of her three siblings.

Priya underwent operation on November 7

The 18-year-old freshman underwent an arthroscopic procedure to mend the ligament in her right knee on November 7 at Periyar Nagar Government Peripheral Hospital. She lay unconscious and on life support in the intensive care unit of the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital following the second follow-up surgery (RGGGH). The health department reported that she died on Tuesday as a result of complications, including heart, kidney, and liver failure.

BJP attacks DMK

Tamil Nadu state BJP chief Annamalai tweeted, "I'm shocked to know footballer Priya died during wrong treatment. I express my condolences to the family. Every department is destroyed in this DMK regime.”

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Shraddha murder case: Delhi Police likely to seek Aaftab's dating profile details from Bumble

Shraddha murder case: Delhi Police likely to seek Aaftab's dating profile details from Bumble

Kerala: Student group announces state-wide 'education bandh'

Kerala: Student group announces state-wide 'education bandh'

G20 Summit 2022: 'India's energy security important for global growth,' says PM Modi

G20 Summit 2022: 'India's energy security important for global growth,' says PM Modi

Chennai Shocker: Government hospital botches up teenage footballer Priya's surgery; dies soon after...

Chennai Shocker: Government hospital botches up teenage footballer Priya's surgery; dies soon after...

Hyderabad ragging, assault case: Eight students arrested

Hyderabad ragging, assault case: Eight students arrested