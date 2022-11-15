Chennai Shocker: Government hospital botches up teenage footballer Priya's surgery; dies soon after amputation |

Teenage football player Priya R passed away at 7:15 am on Tuesday due to multi-organ failure after doctors at a government hospital botched a ligament surgery last week. Priya R's right leg had to be amputated as a result.

Immediately following her passing, Ma Subramanian, the state's minister of health, declared that the family would receive Rs. 10 lakh in compensation, along with a government position for one of her three siblings.

Priya underwent operation on November 7

The 18-year-old freshman underwent an arthroscopic procedure to mend the ligament in her right knee on November 7 at Periyar Nagar Government Peripheral Hospital. She lay unconscious and on life support in the intensive care unit of the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital following the second follow-up surgery (RGGGH). The health department reported that she died on Tuesday as a result of complications, including heart, kidney, and liver failure.

BJP attacks DMK

Tamil Nadu state BJP chief Annamalai tweeted, "I'm shocked to know footballer Priya died during wrong treatment. I express my condolences to the family. Every department is destroyed in this DMK regime.”