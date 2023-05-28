 Chennai: Sengol 'bent', says Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin in swipe at PM Modi
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaChennai: Sengol 'bent', says Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin in swipe at PM Modi

Chennai: Sengol 'bent', says Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin in swipe at PM Modi

''Is it moral to stage anarchy on the inauguration day, ignoring the President himself and being ignored by all the opposition parties?” charges Stalin

N ChithraUpdated: Sunday, May 28, 2023, 11:47 PM IST
article-image
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, M.K. Stalin | Photo: PTI

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, who is on a tour of Singapore and Japan, on Sunday said the ‘Sengol’ (sceptre) installed in the new Parliament building has been bent on the first day. He tweeted this in the context of police action protesting wrestlers in Delhi.

Sengol 'bent'

“It has been several months since female wrestlers filed sexual complaints against a BJP member of Parliament. The party leadership has not taken any action against him so far. Female wrestlers continue to battle it out in the capital. During the inauguration ceremony of the new building of the Parliament of India, it is condemnable that those who protested were dragged and arrested. This shows that the sceptre (sengol) was bent on the first day,” he charged.

Stalin further asked, “Is it moral to stage anarchy on the inauguration day, ignoring the President himself and being ignored by all the opposition parties?”

Read Also
What is 'Sengol'? Historic sceptre to be placed in new Parliament building; know its history &...
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Chennai: Sengol 'bent', says Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin in swipe at PM Modi

Chennai: Sengol 'bent', says Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin in swipe at PM Modi

West Bengal: Mamata Banerjee slams Delhi police over detention of wrestlers, demands immediate...

West Bengal: Mamata Banerjee slams Delhi police over detention of wrestlers, demands immediate...

Income Tax search team attack in Tamil Nadu: Director alleges deliberate assault, arrests made

Income Tax search team attack in Tamil Nadu: Director alleges deliberate assault, arrests made

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar announces increase in scholarship for children of workers

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar announces increase in scholarship for children of workers

Congress president Kharge to discuss Rajasthan issues with CM Gehlot & Pilot

Congress president Kharge to discuss Rajasthan issues with CM Gehlot & Pilot