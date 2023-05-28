Chennai: Sengol 'bent', says Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin in swipe at PM Modi

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, M.K. Stalin | Photo: PTI

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, who is on a tour of Singapore and Japan, on Sunday said the ‘Sengol’ (sceptre) installed in the new Parliament building has been bent on the first day. He tweeted this in the context of police action protesting wrestlers in Delhi.

Sengol 'bent'

“It has been several months since female wrestlers filed sexual complaints against a BJP member of Parliament. The party leadership has not taken any action against him so far. Female wrestlers continue to battle it out in the capital. During the inauguration ceremony of the new building of the Parliament of India, it is condemnable that those who protested were dragged and arrested. This shows that the sceptre (sengol) was bent on the first day,” he charged.

Stalin further asked, “Is it moral to stage anarchy on the inauguration day, ignoring the President himself and being ignored by all the opposition parties?”