Chennai sees biggest spike of 509 coronavirus cases in a day

Dravida Thambi

Chennai

The number of COVID-19 patients to date in Tamil Nadu crossed 7,000 on Sunday with Chennai seeing its biggest ever single-day spike of 509 patients. As many as 669 new cases were recorded in the State on Sunday. Of the 7,204 confirmed Covid-19 cases so far, Chennai alone with 3,839 cases accounts for more than 50% of Tamil Nadu’s tally.

With three more patients succumbing to the novel coronavirus disease, the death tally in the southern State went up to 47. “Till now 2,43,037 samples have been tested and 1,959 patients have recovered completely and been discharged from hospitals. Therefore the number of active cases in the State now is 5,195,” a Health Department official said.

Yet again, officials said the riding cases could be attributed to the Koyambedu market cluster. “Several districts which were down to single digit COVID-19 cases saw a spike due to the Koyambedu cluster,” an official said.

The impact of this has been that beds in Government Hospitals are occupied and many asymptomatic patients have been moved out to quarantine centres that have been established on college campuses. The Greater Chennai Corporation had taken over all schools and colleges for the purpose of establishing quarantine centres in addition to have such facility in hotels and marriage halls.

Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu Govt has chosen to further relax lockdown conditions in non-containment zones from Monday that will see many shops including tea stall (parcel service alone) and automobile shops open.