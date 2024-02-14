 Chennai Protest Video: Differently Abled Youth Stage Road Roko On Kodambakkam Bridge Seeking Jobs
Physically challenged (eye blindness) graduated youths did road roko in Chennai Kodambakkam bridge seeking jobs

Ruddhi PhadkeUpdated: Wednesday, February 14, 2024, 04:06 PM IST
Chennai Protest Video: Differently Abled Youth Stage Road Roko On Kodambakkam Bridge Seeking Jobs | ANI

Dramatic scenes of protest were seen in Chennai as physically challenged youth including both men and women were seen protesting in the middle of the road against the state govt against alleged lack of job opportunities. The video that has surfaced shows men and women raising slogans and sitting in the middle of the road blocking traffic. Police personnel were seen physically dispersing the crowd in a bid to release the stalled traffic.

Traffic came to a standstill as protesters were lying down on the road and shouting slogans and the cops were struggling to bring the mob under control.

This is not the first time a protest has been staged in Tamil Nadu against the Govt over the issue of unemployment. Five months ago, in September 2023, The Tamil Nadu Differently Abled Specially Trained Teachers Welfare Association went on a hunger strike protest near Rajarathinam Stadium in Egmore. Nearly 50 differently abled persons staged protest demanding jobs as teachers in Govt Primary schools despite having the concerned qualification since over 10 years. Protesters claimed they completed a course in govt institutes, after which they were promised jobs by the Govt.

In the same month, urging to fill 5,493 vacancies of gangman at the electricity board, thousands of job seekers had staged a protest outside Chief Minister MK Stalin’s MLA office in Kolathur constituency in September 2023. Initially the protest began with demonstrations which later transformed into a hunger strike. The Kolathur police initiated a peace talk, and the protesters were taken into custody and detained in a marriage hall.

