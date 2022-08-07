Chennai: One killed, two injured after roadsign falls on road at Guindy Kathipara Bridge

Photo: ANI

In a road accident that took place in the evening hours in Tamil Nadu's capital Chennai, at least one person was killed on the spot and two others injured after a roadsign fell on the road at Guindy Kathipara Bridge, near Alandur, city police officials informed.

The incident further led to an accident of a government bus, minivan, auto and a bike, said the police.

This has caused heavy traffic congestion at the bridge. Traffic police have been deployed to take care of the situation.

ANI

ANI

This is a developing story