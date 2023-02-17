Chennai: Man attacks Hindi-speaking migrant labourers on train; Railway police registers case

Image credit: Twitter/@khushsundar

Chennai: In an unprovoked attack on Hindi-speaking migrant labourers, a man from Tamil Nadu, thrashed a few passengers on board a packed compartment of a train.

In a video clip, widely shared on social media platforms, the accused, whose identity is yet to be established, was seen beating up young migrant workers hailing from predominantly Hindi-speaking regions of the country. He also let loose expletives at them and also made uncharitable remarks about Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The incident happened recently inside a crowded unreserved compartment of an express train that had left from Chennai. Certain persons, presumably those filming the assault, were heard speaking in Tamil urging the man to let go of the labourers.

A hunt is on for the assailant

The Government Railway Police on Thursday said a case has been registered in connection with the incident and a hunt is on for the assailant.

Over the past 15 years, thousands of migrant labourers from Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Rajasthan, West Bengal and the Northeast, have been employed in multiple sectors and commercial establishments almost in all parts of Tamil Nadu. The migrant workers have been playing a crucial role in developing in the infrastructure in the southern State including in building the Chennai Metro Rail and engaged in almost all high rise residential and commercial building projects.

While largely they have been treated well and have managed to mingle with the local population, there have been stray cases of resentment against them for taking up the job opportunities of the locals.

However, they have been employed in establishments run by the Tamils including in barber shops and tea stalls.

