Chennai luxury hotel turns COVID hotspot as 85 test positive

In a statement, ITC Grand Chola said all events at the property have been conducted in adherence to the norms mandated by the authorities. Additionally, only 50 per cent capacity of the hall is used to ensure maximum distancing and safety, it said.

The first case was reported after a chef got infected on December 15. As many as 16 and 13 cases were reported on December 31, 2020, and January 1, 2021.

"Of the total of 609 samples collected till now from the hotel and in and around the residences of the staff, 85 have so far been found to be positive. They all displayed mild symptoms and were sent home after treatment," Radhakrishnan said.

Radhakrishnan said hotels are periodically screened and have been sensitised. They were also told to strictly adhere to the government guidelines on precautions.

"The Chennai Corporation was asked to conduct saturation test for all the residents of the hotel," he told reporters when his attention was drawn to the new emerging cluster at the hotel, close on the heels of 200 students of IIT Madras testing positive for COVID-19 in December last.

The civic staff under Joint Commissioner of Health, GCC, S Dhivyadarshini, conducted fever camps and all employees and guests were advised to undergo testing.

The corporation, which commenced screening of staff and guests at luxury hotels on Saturday, hopes to complete COVID- 19 tests at over 25 luxury hotels in two days.