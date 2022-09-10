Chennai: Lover land to stop marriage of Girl friend's wedding, gets beaten

Chennai: In a rather Bollywood filmy scene, to stop his lover from marrying another man, a 24-year-old Tamil Nadu man snatched the 'Thali' (Mangalsutra) from the prospective groom and tried to tie it around the woman's neck. The intruder landed in a Chennai marriage hall on Friday morning after a text message from the girl, who was said to be in a relationship with him.

The youth and the woman were working in a luxury hotel in Chennai. The intruder and the bride were in a relationship, and according to police, the girl had sent a text message asking him to take her.

The youngster reached the marriage hall in the morning, and when the prospective groom was about to marry his lover, he entered the stage, snatched the 'Thali', and tried to tie it around her neck, but was stopped and beaten up by the people present.

The marriage was called off with the families of the groom and bride entering into an argument. The police are in talks with the intruder's youth's family and the girl's family to get them married.

On investigation, police were called, who, on finding that the youngster and the girl were in a close love affair and that it was at the insistence of the girl that the youth had come to the hall. Police said that no case was registered.