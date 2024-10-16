Chennai Flood Update: Schools And Colleges Shut; Transportation To Open Soon

Chennai Flood Update: Transportations to start operating soon. | X (@padmajaTOI)

Chennai: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted additional rainfall in Tamil Nadu for the following two days and confirmed that the low-pressure system in the Bay of Bengal has developed into a depression on Tuesday evening.

Orange Alert Issued

Areas such as Nungambakkam and Meenambakkam in Chennai experienced significant rainfall of 13 cm and 10 cm, respectively, until 7.30 pm on Tuesday. The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) increased the orange alert to red alert for Chennai, forecasting isolated extremely heavy rainfall of over 20 cm on Wednesday.

Rainfall Recorded In Chennai

Nungambakkam: 139.0 mm

Meenambakkam: 116.4 mm

Ennore Port: 165.5 mm

Chennai city: 140.5 mm

Meenambakkam ISRO: 115.0 mm

Jaya Engineering College: 97.5 mm

Anna University: 154.0 mm

YMCA Nandanam: 134.0 mm

NIOT Pallikaranai: 122.2 mm

Schools And Colleges Shut

The state government of Tamil Nadu declared a school and college holiday in four northern districts—Tiruvallur, Chennai, Kancheepuram, and Chengelpet—on October 16 due to heavy rainfall.

Government offices in Chennai, Thiruvallur, Chengalpet, and Kancheepuram, including public undertakings, corporations, boards, etc., will be shut on Tuesday.

Nevertheless, vital services such as police, fire service, local bodies, railways, airports, airline services, port services, fuel outlets, restaurants, etc., and all the offices involved in disaster response, relief, and rescue operations will operate normally.

Chennai Floods Affect Public Transport

Flooding in over 300 Chennai spots caused disruptions to public transportation services. Authorities sent out workers with powerful pumps to remove water accumulation.

So far, there have been no other rain-related incidents except for a wall collapse and injuries to a person. Furthermore, the Southern Railway has confirmed the cancellation of four express trains, including the Chennai Central-Mysuru Kaveri Express.

Multiple trains were rerouted, with their point of departure changed to Avadi, located several stations away from Chennai Central Railway station. A number of domestic flights were called off at the Chennai airport.

(A) Depression over southwest Bay of Bengal



Flood Relief Operations

The state government has positioned disaster response teams, along with more than 200 boats, on high alert in multiple at-risk areas. Over 931 relief centres have been established in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Chengelpet, and Kancheepuram districts, with constant monitoring by IAS officers.

The chief minister, MK Stalin, examined flood relief efforts and directed officials to quicken the process of draining rainwater in areas susceptible to flooding.

CM Stalin also praised the efforts of sanitation/civic workers and officials and expressed his solidarity with frontline workers.