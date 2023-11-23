 Chennai: Dog Beaten To Death By Angry Mob After It Bites 29 People Within 1 Hour; Watch Visuals
The wounded individuals were swiftly taken to Stanley Government Hospital for medical care, and officials affirmed that even those with significant injuries were in stable condition.

Tejas JoshiUpdated: Thursday, November 23, 2023, 06:28 PM IST
In Chennai's Royapuram area on Tuesday, residents resorted to throwing stones at a stray dog that had bitten 29 people in one hour, resulting in its death. The frenzied attack by the dog created a state of terror among the residents, prompting them to scramble for safety. Unfortunately, even a person who attempted to assist the victims ended up being bitten by the aggressive dog. In a desperate attempt at self-defense, the locals used stones, ultimately leading to the death of the dog.

The carcass of the dog was dispatched to Madras Veterinary College for rabies testing.

In August, after a rabies-infected dog passed away in Iyyappanthangal, the Greater Chennai Corporation initiated a campaign to manage stray dogs and cattle.

