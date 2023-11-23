Chennai: Dog Beaten To Death By Angry Mob After It Bites 29 People Within 1 Hour; Watch Visuals

In Chennai's Royapuram area on Tuesday, residents resorted to throwing stones at a stray dog that had bitten 29 people in one hour, resulting in its death. The frenzied attack by the dog created a state of terror among the residents, prompting them to scramble for safety. Unfortunately, even a person who attempted to assist the victims ended up being bitten by the aggressive dog. In a desperate attempt at self-defense, the locals used stones, ultimately leading to the death of the dog.

Single stray dog went berserk and bit 27 people in Chennai..



High time stray dog issue need to be addressed 🦮🦮🦮



pic.twitter.com/50tKhS6z3s — Vineeth K (@DealsDhamaka) November 22, 2023

The wounded individuals were swiftly taken to Stanley Government Hospital for medical care, and officials affirmed that even those with significant injuries were in stable condition.

The carcass of the dog was dispatched to Madras Veterinary College for rabies testing.

In August, after a rabies-infected dog passed away in Iyyappanthangal, the Greater Chennai Corporation initiated a campaign to manage stray dogs and cattle.