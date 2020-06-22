Chennai comes to a halt on first ‘Sunday shutdown’

Chennai

The first “Sunday shutdown” with exception only for hospitals and allied health services brought Chennai and suburbs to a standstill while the city’s civic body said its fever camps to help detect coronavirus cases have evokedtremendous responsefrom the people. It was a virtual curfew with deserted roads, bridges and intersections fully blocked by police using barricades and with theexception of police, sanitary workers and health personnel of the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) most of others stayed indoors. City police said as many as 4,799 cases have been filed for violation of curbs and 7,907 vehicles (7,395 two- wheelers, 168 autorickshaws, 344 light motor vehicles) have been seized.

While vegetable shops, groceries and petrol pumps have been allowed to function from 6 am till 2 pm during the 12-day lockdown period that began on June 19, such outlets too are closed today.

The government had already announced that on two Sundays (June 21 and 28) barring milk supply, pharmacies, hospitals and ambulance services, no other services or shops will be permitted to function.

Furthermore, as many as 2,532 persons tested positive for coronavirus and 53 Covid-19 patients breathed their last in Tamil Nadu over the last 24 hours, the State Health Dept said on Sunday. In a statement, it said the new cases have taken the total tally to 59,377, while the death toll has risen to 757.

On the other hand, a total of 1,438 Covid-19 patients got cured and were discharged. The total number of cured patients in the state as on Sunday stood at 32,754.