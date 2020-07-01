Chennai: Blast in Neyveli Lignite Corporation's boiler kills 6, many critical

Chennai: At least six persons were killed and 16 others injured following a boiler explosion in Unit V of the Neyveli Lignite Corporation's thermal power station in Cuddalore district on Wednesday morning. With 11 of them critical, the toll is expected to go up.

This is the second such boiler blast in the NLC in less than two months. Five lives were lost in a similar explosion that occurred at the plant on May 7. The previous mishap had taken place in Unit VI.

Hours after the accident, the NLC suspended the Chief General Manager and Unit Head of the Thermal Power Station -II, A Kothandam, holding him responsible for the safety lapses that led to the explosion, pending inquiry. It also ordered the shutting down of all four units of 210 MW in Stage II of the power station for immediate safety audit.

The NLC, which supplies power to the southern grid, also ordered a high-level inquiry headed by P K Mohapatra, who is a retired Technical Director of the National Thermal Power Corporation Limited. It also formed an internal panel comprising senior executives headed by the NLC's Director (Power) to probe the accident.

According to sources, both contract and permanent employees were working at the 210 MW unit when the explosion occurred. Thick smoke billowed out of the plant triggering panic. All those killed were contract workers.

An employee said that Unit V had shut down after it had tripped on Tuesday night and the accident occurred when they were trying to revive the unit. A fire broke out in the boiler, a source said.

Shah's assurance

Meanwhile, Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami over phone and assured him of all help in the rescue process. "Anguished to learn about the loss of lives due to a blast at Neyveli power plant boiler in Tamil Nadu. Have spoken to @CMOTamilNadu and assured all possible help," he said, adding that the CISF personnel were on the spot to assist in relief work.