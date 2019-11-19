Chennai: Abandoned dog assisting RPF to warn commuters against footboard travelling

"I am a commuter of this train for several years. The dog barks on the passengers who tries to board or deboard a running train, and those who are travelling on the footboard.

It also barks on commuters who try to directly cross the railway tracks. It is doing a good job for the public," a daily commuter told ANI here. Other daily commuters who are used to the dog's presence too said that it never caused a problem to the passengers.

The dog, according to the commuters, joins the Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel at the platform and patrols along with them and barks at offenders.