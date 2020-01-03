Chennai: 40-year-old man cuts his genitals with knife after wife leaves home during a quarrel

In a shocking incident, a 40-year-old man cuts his genitals after his wife left for her mother's house following a quarrel.

According to Mid-Day, the incident took place on Tuesday night in Chennai's New Washermenpet. The 40-year-old man was identified as Babu who was married to Devi, 35. The couple were childless and often had fights over it.

The 40-year-old's wife asked for a divorce and left for her mother's home. But, she returned home on New Year and they again started fighting over Babu consuming alcohol. Devi again went to her mother's home and that is when Babu went to the kitchen and cut his genitals with a knife.

The neighbours who heard babu's cries rushed him to Government Stanley Medical College and Hospital. The cops have said that Babu is in critical condition.