Chef Vikas Khanna reveals men take free food but throw away sanitary pads that come with it

Indian Michelin star Chef, restaurateur, cookbook writer, filmmaker and humanitarian Vikas Khanna has been busy feeding the hungry amid the coronavirus pandemic. With a large amount of meals cooked and monitored by Khanna every day, he has also been actively donating other essentials to the needy.
Vikas has also included the distribution of sanitary pads, which are handed over along with the food. However, Khanna shared his disappointment after noticing that some of the men throw away these pads on the road instead of taking them home.
He wrote on Twitter, "Why do men refuse to take a pack of sanitary napkins when they are taking food. They just throw it on the street. It’s for you to give it someone in/around home. It is a major need right now. Please Help us distribute them. Please."
Vikas Khanna recently donated 1000 PPE kits to the Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital, built in the memory of playback legend Lata Mangeshkar's late father.
Mangeshkar took to Twitter to express her gratitude to Khanna. "Namaskaar, Michelin Star Chef Shri @TheVikasKhannaji ne hamare Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital ko 1000 PPE KITS donate kiye hai. Hum sab Mangeshkar aur hamara Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital pariwar unke aabhari hain (Namaskaar, Michelin Star Chef Shri @TheVikasKhanna has donated 1000 PPE kits. We all Mangeshkar's and the Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital, family members are grateful to him)."
Khanna replied to Mangeshkar saying: "Dearest @mangeshkarlata you inspire us all. Dil. Jaan. Sab Aapke Liye. (Heart and life for you)."
Vikas made his directorial debut with the film "The Last Color". It is a film about the daily struggles for survival on the streets of the ancient city of Varanasi, India. The film stars Neena Gupta in the lead role.
The film addresses the age-old taboo surrounding widows in Vrindavan and Varanasi in India. It deals with how a nine-year old tightrope walker befriends a widow and promises to add colour to her life. The film is adapted from Khanna's own book 'The Last Color'.
