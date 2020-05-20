Chef Vikas Khanna reveals men take free food but throw away sanitary pads that come with it

Indian Michelin star Chef, restaurateur, cookbook writer, filmmaker and humanitarian Vikas Khanna has been busy feeding the hungry amid the coronavirus pandemic. With a large amount of meals cooked and monitored by Khanna every day, he has also been actively donating other essentials to the needy.

Vikas has also included the distribution of sanitary pads, which are handed over along with the food. However, Khanna shared his disappointment after noticing that some of the men throw away these pads on the road instead of taking them home.

He wrote on Twitter, "Why do men refuse to take a pack of sanitary napkins when they are taking food. They just throw it on the street. It’s for you to give it someone in/around home. It is a major need right now. Please Help us distribute them. Please."