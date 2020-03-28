Chef Sanjeev Kapoor, Taj Group partner to distribute 5,000 meal packets per day to Mumbai hospitals

Chef Sanjeev Kapoor is spearheading the mission to feed the medical staff in key government hospitals as well as poor daily wage labourers across Mumbai, through collaborative efforts.

Kapoor partnered with Taj Group to distribute specially made meal packets for medical staffs in Kasturba Hospital, KEM Hospital and Sion Hospital. Every day, more than 5,000 food packets – being made and packed at TajSats are being delivered as a gesture of gratitude to the white coat warriors of Mumbai.

At the same time, the Chef also banked on innovative gig economy strategy – by partnering with restaurant owners and caterers to use their facility and limited staff to cook for the needy. While Sanjeev arranges for the staples and vegetables – through a donor-led approach; the meals are prepared by the local kitchens and restaurants. The First pilot was started and funded yesterday by Sanjeev himself, wherein Pratap’s Dhaba in Andheri West, Mumbai came forward to cook Khichadi for 1,000 poor daily wage labourers. The distribution of the same was managed by Roti Bank.

"It’s the time to give back to the society; to strengthen those who are fighting with this pandemic on humanity’s behalf as well as to look after those who have been hit hard by this lockdown”, said Sanjeev Kapoor. “I have been lucky to have credible partners with equal concerns and sense of responsibility. The initial response has been very good from the restaurant and catering industry and we hope to extend these measures to Delhi too within a week", concluded Sanjeev.

Being associated with AkshayaPatra for a few years now, Sanjeev is also in discussions with them to reopen Akshayapatra kitchen in Thane, which has been closed due to the lockdown.