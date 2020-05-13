Check out Shashi Tharoor's 'Salman Khan-like reaction' after PM's Hindi is compared to Congress MP's English

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan's former sister-in-law and Sussanne Khan's sister, Farah Khan Ali, took to Twitter to react to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 8 pm address to the nation. The jewellery designer compared PM Modi's 'high Hindi' to Shashi Tharoor's 'high English' and Congress leader Shashi Tharoor had a 'mic-dropping', 'Salman Khan-like' comeback to her tweet.

After Prime Minister's special address to the nation, in the last two months, Farah Khan Ali took to the micro-blogging and wrote, "Both @ShashiTharoor and our PM @narendramodi have something in common. One speaks in such high English and one speaks on such High Hindi that very few percentage of the population understand it. "

Taking a sly dig at PM Modi and his government, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor commented, "The main difference is that I mean what I say and I do what I say I will do. The gap between the high Hindi & the low reality has been all too evident for the last six years."