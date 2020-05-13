Check out Shashi Tharoor's 'Salman Khan-like reaction' after PM's Hindi is compared to Congress MP's English

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan's former sister-in-law and Sussanne Khan's sister, Farah Khan Ali, took to Twitter to react to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 8 pm address to the nation. The jewellery designer compared PM Modi's 'high Hindi' to Shashi Tharoor's 'high English' and Congress leader Shashi Tharoor had a 'mic-dropping', 'Salman Khan-like' comeback to her tweet.
After Prime Minister's special address to the nation, in the last two months, Farah Khan Ali took to the micro-blogging and wrote, "Both @ShashiTharoor and our PM @narendramodi have something in common. One speaks in such high English and one speaks on such High Hindi that very few percentage of the population understand it. "
Taking a sly dig at PM Modi and his government, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor commented, "The main difference is that I mean what I say and I do what I say I will do. The gap between the high Hindi & the low reality has been all too evident for the last six years."
Shashi's comeback received mixed reactions from netizens. A user even pointed out the similarity between his tweet and the iconic Salman Khan dialogue. He wrote, "So are you Salman Khan? Jo main bolta hu,wohi karta hu,phir kisi ki nahin sunta types?"
While another listed out the things that Modi government has done and commented: "Triple Talaq done
370 35 A abrogation done
Ram Mandir done
These are just some things that were said and done."
Prime Minister Modi announced a special economic package for various sections and MSMEs while addressing the nation on Tuesday.
In his address, the prime minister said: "I announce a special economic package today. This will play an important role in the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan.' The announcements made by the government over COVID, decisions of RBI and today's package totals to Rs 20 lakh crore. This is 10 per cent of India's GDP".
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)