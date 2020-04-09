Check out Punjab Police's rib-tickling videos to combat COVID-19

Diljit Dosanjh and Sidhu Moosewala were roped in to help with videos to speak to those returning from overseas, and their families.

Sometimes in communication, you get unexpected bonuses. A video of a cop exhorting women to put their men to work at home chores instead of sitting idle or roaming on the streets went viral over social media. It received applause and accolades across the spectrum. [Insert video]

Videos were then put out as updates on the community outreach and supply of food being done by the police all over the State. Over 3 crores of food packets were handed out in a week to ensure no one slept hungry in the granary of India. In each of the communication, the contribution of the policemen who were braving disease to support the community was highlighted.

It has been barely two weeks since communication was organized and intensified by the Punjab Police, but it is the work of many months squeezed into a very very short time interval.New campaigns are in the pipeline. And everyday brings a newer communication issue that needs to be addressed. “Mogaé Media feels privileged to be able to assist the police in Punjab at this important juncture. The creative team at Wunderman Thompson have worked round the clock in trying circumstances to create communication that is different, and impactful”, adds Goyal.