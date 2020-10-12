Check out photos of eight Indian beaches which got Blue Flag certification

Do you all know that the eight beaches in India got the prestigious eco-certification on Sunday?

For those who are unaware, the eight beaches in India have been awarded the prestigious Blue Flag certification. The Blue Flag certification is a globally recognised eco-label accorded by "Foundation for Environment Education, Denmark" based on 33 stringent criteria under four major heads -- environmental education and information, bathing water quality, environment management and conservation, and safety and services at the beaches.

The certification has been awarded to eight beaches spread across five states and two union territories.

The beaches which have been awarded the certification are Shivrajpur in Gujarat, Ghoghla in Diu, Kasarkod and Padubidri in Karnataka, Kappad in Kerala, Rushikonda in Andhra Pradesh, Golden in Odisha and Radhanagar in Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

Here are the photos of the 8 beaches:

Shivrajpur beach:

Shivrajpur beach in Dwarka, Gujarat - Located at 12 km from Dwarka. It is a beautiful beach with clear water and white sand.