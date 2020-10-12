India

Check out photos of eight Indian beaches which got Blue Flag certification

By FPJ Web Desk

Do you all know that the eight beaches in India got the prestigious eco-certification on Sunday?

For those who are unaware, the eight beaches in India have been awarded the prestigious Blue Flag certification. The Blue Flag certification is a globally recognised eco-label accorded by "Foundation for Environment Education, Denmark" based on 33 stringent criteria under four major heads -- environmental education and information, bathing water quality, environment management and conservation, and safety and services at the beaches.

The certification has been awarded to eight beaches spread across five states and two union territories.

The beaches which have been awarded the certification are Shivrajpur in Gujarat, Ghoghla in Diu, Kasarkod and Padubidri in Karnataka, Kappad in Kerala, Rushikonda in Andhra Pradesh, Golden in Odisha and Radhanagar in Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

Here are the photos of the 8 beaches:

Shivrajpur beach:

Shivrajpur beach in Dwarka, Gujarat - Located at 12 km from Dwarka. It is a beautiful beach with clear water and white sand.

Shivrajpur beach in Dwarka
Ghoghla Beach:

Ghoghla beach is located in Diu. This beach is known for its gentle waves and its splendid view.

Ghoghla beach
Kasarkod Beach:

The Kasarkod Beach is located in Karnataka. The beach is also known as eco beach.

Kasarkod Beach
Kappad Beach:

Kappad Beach is located in the district of Kozhikode in Kerala. Locally known as Kappakadavu.

Kappad Beach
Rushikonda Beach:

Rushikonda beach is located in Andhra Pradesh. It is known for its golden sands. Situated at around 8 km from Vizag city, is also a spot for water sports.

Rushikonda Beach
Padubidri Beach:

The beach is located in Karnataka.

Padubidri Beach
Golden Beach:

Located in Odisha, this beach is also known as the Puri Beach. This is a golden sand beach is famous for the works of sand artist Sudarshan Pattnaik.

Golden Beach
Radhanagar Beach:

It is located in Andaman & Nicobar Islands.

Radhanagar Beach
