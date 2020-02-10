Check out Congress' Oscar-style nomination mocking Modi, Kejriwal and others

The 92nd edition of the Academy Awards i.e, the Oscars 2020 is done and dusted. Director Bong Joon-Ho's 'Parasite' made history by being the first foreign-language film to win the Best Picture award. 'Joker' star Joaquin Phoenix won his first Oscar after being nominated four times. Renee Zellweger also lifted her first Oscar for the portrayal of late icon Judy Garland.

Meanwhile, here in India, the Congress party found another way to mock PM Modi, Amit Shah, Arvind Kejriwal and others. The party came up with its very own Oscar awards. Yes! Oscar awards! The categories include Best Actor in a Comedic role, Best Actor in an Action role, Best Actor in a Negative role, Best Actor in a Supporting role and Best Actor in a Dramatic role.

The nominations for the Best Actor in a Comedic role were Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Delhi BJP Chief Manoj Tiwari and Minister of Railways and Commerce Piyush Goyal. Congress awarded Manoj Tiwari in this category. "When things get dark, when the times are tough, we can all do with a little comedy to cheer us up. Fortunately we have these timeless moments to get us through," the party captioned.