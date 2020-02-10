Check out Congress' Oscar-style nomination mocking Modi, Kejriwal and others

The 92nd edition of the Academy Awards i.e, the Oscars 2020 is done and dusted. Director Bong Joon-Ho's 'Parasite' made history by being the first foreign-language film to win the Best Picture award. 'Joker' star Joaquin Phoenix won his first Oscar after being nominated four times. Renee Zellweger also lifted her first Oscar for the portrayal of late icon Judy Garland.
Meanwhile, here in India, the Congress party found another way to mock PM Modi, Amit Shah, Arvind Kejriwal and others. The party came up with its very own Oscar awards. Yes! Oscar awards! The categories include Best Actor in a Comedic role, Best Actor in an Action role, Best Actor in a Negative role, Best Actor in a Supporting role and Best Actor in a Dramatic role.
The nominations for the Best Actor in a Comedic role were Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Delhi BJP Chief Manoj Tiwari and Minister of Railways and Commerce Piyush Goyal. Congress awarded Manoj Tiwari in this category. "When things get dark, when the times are tough, we can all do with a little comedy to cheer us up. Fortunately we have these timeless moments to get us through," the party captioned.
In the Best Actor in an Action role category, the nominations were BJP MP Pragya Thakur, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Ajay Singh Bisht (Yogi Adityanath) and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "It takes '56 inches' of 'sweat & tears to win this award," the caption read and the award went to PM Modi.
"Gabbar Singh & Mogambo are menaces of the past, "New India" brings a new set of villains," the party wrote and nominated Home Minister Amit Shah, UP CM Yogi Adityanath, Minister of State for Finance and Corporate Affairs Anurag Thakur for the Best Actor in a Negative role. The award was given to Amit Shah for his comment on "Shaheen Bagh". He had said, "When you press the button (of EVM) on February 8, do so with such anger that its current is felt at Shaheen Bagh.”
The caption of the Best Actor in a Supporting role read, "Like chai without biscuit, like salt without pepper, no dictatorship is successful without a little 'support' from their friends," and the nominations in this category were Journalists Arnab Goswami, Rubika Liyaquat and Sudhir Choudhary and the award went to Republic Editor Arnab Goswami.
The last category for the Best actor in a Dramatic role and the nominations were Union Minister Smriti Irani, PM Modi and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. "Monologues, photoshoots, sweat & tears, what's politics without a little drama," said the caption and the award went to Arvind Kejriwal.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)