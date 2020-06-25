Check here to know how to order blood in Delhi-NCR region using new 'eBloodServices' mobile app

Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare Dr. Harsh Vardhan launched the Indian Red Cross Society's 'eBloodServices' mobile App on Thursday. The app will help to minimize blood seeker's worries and bring transparency in the blood programme, strengthening the fight against COVID.

This application was developed by the 'e Rakt Kosh team' of CDAC (The Centre for Development of Advanced Computing). It will cater to the entire Delhi-NCR region for now.

Steps to use the app:

Download the app from your Android Playstore

Install the app on your device and allow it to access your location

Registration will be required for the first time

Fill up the required information (Mobile Number registration)

You will receive an OTP to validate your mobile number

After the registration, you will arrive at the dashboard where you can select services

To order the blood units, select the first option- Blood Request

Fill up the required information like the patient's name, blood group, required blood components and quantity required with a hospital name

Check the details of the blood bank location and number of units available

Then click on the confirm button if you are ready to collect it within 12 hours from the displayed blood bank

You will then receive the request confirmation on the app along with the time limit for it will be reserved

You will also receive an SMS

You can check the status of your request in 'all requests tab'

On the dashboard, you can check the blood availability in Delhi and across all red cross branches in India

Check out the video guide to use the app: