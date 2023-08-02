‘Cheap Tricks’: Social Media Influencers Defaming Goa Will Come Under Scrutiny, Minister Rohan Khaunte Says

Instagram influencer Monalisha Ghosh | Instagram

Goa Information Technology and Culture Minister Rohan Khaunte said on Wednesday that the state government will take against social media influencers who defame Goa. The minister’s statement came after an Instagram influencer apologised for posting a series of videos that allegedly mocked the coastal state.

Khaunte said the government understands if tourists have bad experiences in the state; however, social media users should use Goa for “their cheap tricks for monetary or other gains.” Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant ordered the cybercrime department to investigate social media accounts that allegedly deface the state, the minister said. Khaunte also stated that such incidents were “unacceptable” especially when Goa is projected as a preferred tourist destination.

"These days it has become easy to get mileage on social media. Goa has been an easy destination to get mileage," Khaunte said. "Action will be taken against the violators."

Influencer apologises

On Tuesday, Instagram influencer Monalisha Ghosh posted an apology video in Hindi for her “comedy” videos on Goa.

“I made a few comedy videos about Goan beaches and churches on my recent visit to Goa. I’ve realised that some of the statements made in those videos were wrong and I should have avoided them,” Ghosh said in the video. “I did not intend to hurt the Goan people and their sentiments. I also did not intend to defame Goa and disrespect Goan churches. I am really sorry.”

CM Sawant assures action will be taken

The police’s cybercrime department will initiate action against social media users who defame Goa, CM said in the Goa Legislative Assembly.

Vasco MLA Daji Salkar had earlier raised the issue in the Assembly during Zero Hour. He alleged of some social media users visit Goa and defame the state and “religious faith” through their content. Some of these social media users spread false information about the state, he claimed.

(With agency inputs)

