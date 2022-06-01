 
Chattisgarh: Smugglers arrested with Rs 50 lakh diamond

Gariaband police mentioned in a statement that they got specific intel input that two men were trying to smuggle a consignment of diamonds illegally mined from Paylikhand diamond mines.

AVDHESH MALLICKUpdated: Wednesday, June 01, 2022, 11:16 PM IST
article-image
The police team has nabbed two smugglers with a diamond consignment worth Rs 50 lakhs in a raid in the Gariaband district of Chhattisgarh on Wednesday.

Gariaband police mentioned in a statement that they got specific intel input that two men were trying to smuggle a consignment of diamonds illegally mined from Paylikhand diamond mines.

"A trap was laid near Kushiyar- Kachna Barcha interstate connecting road under Sobha Police station limits and a raid was conducted, two men riding on scooty tried to escape, were arrested, Gariaband," police said. During the search, a consignment of 745 raw diamond pieces was recovered and the smugglers failed to produce any legal document related to possession of the consignment, police said.

Both the accused identified as Khokan and Viplav Dhali residents of Odisha were arrested for smuggling diamonds under a specific section of IPC. Police also confiscated Rs 7000 cash, mobile and vehicle used in the crime.

