Chattisgarh: National child rights body wants FIR against district collector who slapped 13-year-old boy

Raipur, May 24: In Surajpur slapping case by District Collector Ranbir Sharma, The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has issued notice to Chief Secretary and Superintendent of Police Surjapur to lodge an FIR against the erring officer.

In the case, NCPCR chairman Priyank Kanungo took self-cognizance over the issue and found it very much objectionable and a gross violation of child rights. The NCPCR has asked the competent authorities to file the FIR and submit ‘the action taken report’ to the commission within 48 hours.

NCPCR has mentioned in its letter – physically assaulting a child and causing extreme mental harassment is a punishable offence under various provision of JJ Act ,2015 and IPC 1865 specifically section 23, 77 of the JJ Act 2015 ad section 166, 323, 325, 352, 355, 506 of the IPC.

In addition, the father of the 13-year-old minor also lodged a police complaint in the police station Surajpur and asked FIR against the district collector which was transferred and attached to the State Secretariat office Surajpur.

While speaking to FPJ over phone, SP Surajpur Rajesh Kukreja said, “We have received the letter and investigation is under way. It is a procedural process, there is no such deadline.”