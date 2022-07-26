Chattisgarh: Irregularities in DMF echoes in house, CM Baghel promises of stern action against officials if found guilty

Chattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel | Photo: PTI

The misuse of funds of the District Mineral Fund (DMF) created trouble for Bhupesh led Chhattisgarh government in Chhattisgarh Assembly on the fifth day of the monsoon session when the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLAs Saurabh Singh, Narayan Chandel, Shivratan Sharma and others moved a call attention motion on Tuesday over financial irregularities occurred District Mineral Foundation (DMF) in Janjgir-Champa district.

The uproar was heard in the house over the misappropriation of DMF money.

MLA Saurabh Singh alleged in the House that Rs 8 crore amount was paid on a single quotation violating the rules of the Chhattisgarh government.

Despite, the contractor supplying the machine, the responsible officer and the supplier must be booked for breaching the rules of the state government, the MLA alleged.

It is mandatory to procure goods and items through the Government e-Marketplace (GEM) portal and the machines had to be procured with the consent of the District Governing Council. However, in this case, no such approval was taken.

The audit of the DMF fund was pending after 2018-19 in the Janjgir-Champa district. Rs 23 crore was spent only on training in two fiscal years under the DMF in the district, the MLA alleged.

Several essential works were not completed yet. 28 per cent of the amount was spent within three days, Saurabh Singh alleged further.

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel who replied to the motion brought by the opposition, refuted the allegations of misuse or financial irregularities occurring in the DMF.

Janjgir-Champa Collector had cancelled sanctioned works worth Rs 21 crore, the CM clarified.

However, in this case, the CM agreed to take stern action. Bagel said strict action will be initiated against the guilty officials if their involvement was found in the misappropriation of funds related to DMF.