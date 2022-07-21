Chattisgarh assembly proceedings adjourned for 1 day over Minister Singh Deo's resignation letter | ANI

The first day of the monsoon session of the Chhattisgarh Legislative Assembly remained full of ruckus and chaos and finally ended in adjournment of the assembly proceedings for the day over the resignation of Minister T S Singh Deo.

The major opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLAs created a ruckus during the zero hours of the Chhattisgarh Legislative Assembly on Wednesday over the issue of the resignation of T S Singh Deo from the charge of Panchayat and Rural Development Department Minister.

Kurud BJP MLA Ajay Chandrakar raised the issue of the resignation of T S Singh Deo.

A constitutional crisis has arisen in the state after Cabinet Minister Sing Deo raised serious allegations against Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel in his resignation letter including that a conspiracy was hatched against him.

Leader of Opposition in Chhattisgarh Legislative Assembly Dharamlal Kaushik, BJP MLAs Brijmohan Agrawal, Dr Krishnamurthy Bandhi, Punnulal Mohile and other BJP MLAs also supported the MLA's version in the house.

Cabinet Minister T S Singh Deo’s resignation is a constitutional crisis because the Minister levelled serious allegations against Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel in his resignation letter, the BJP MLAs mentioned.

The continuous uproar created by the BJP MLAs created commotion and the Speaker suspended the House proceedings for 10 minutes initially.

Despite the Speaker, Dr Charan Das Mahant informed the House that Minister Singh Deo is on leave up to June 21 and the Secretariat of Chhattisgarh Legislative Assembly has no confirmation about the acceptance of the letter and assigned Forest Minister Mohammad Akabar to address the issues related to his departments in the House during his absence.

Even the House resumed its proceedings and the opposition party MLAs especially BJP MLAs continued their rant.

The Cabinet Minister levelled serious allegations that there is CM’s involvement in hatching the conspiracy to continue the indefinite strike of MGNREGA workers.

The existence of Hasdeo and Singh Deo are in peril in Chhattisgarh now, Lormi Janta Congress Chhattisgarh (Jogi) MLA Dharamjeet Singh alleged in the House.

Finally, amid the ruckus, the Speaker adjourned the House till 11 am, Thursday.