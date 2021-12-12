Chandigarh: 20 -year-old male resident of Italy who was reported positive for Omicron, now tests COVID negative

A 20 -year-old male resident of Italy who was reported positive for Omicron has now tested COVID-19 negative, ANI reported.

His 7 family contacts who had been quarantined and were negative earlier were retested for COVID-19. 5 of them were tested positive and 1 tested negative and 1 report is awaited.

The man who reached Chandigarh from abroad to meet his relatives had tested positive for Omicron, becoming the first patient of the new COVID-19 variant in Chandigarh, Health department officials had said on Sunday.

He is fully inoculated with Pfizer vaccine which he got in Italy. He was kept in isolation for the last 11 days.

"His report for whole genomic sequencing was received late night on December 11 and has been found positive for Omicron variant," the statement said.

Published on: Sunday, December 12, 2021, 08:48 PM IST