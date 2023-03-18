Charter plane crashes in MP's Balaghat forest, trainee pilot and instructor killed as video surfaces

A horrific accident took place in the Balaghat region of Madhya Pradesh on Saturday as a charter plane crashed in a forest, killing both the trainee pilot and the instructor of the aircraft.

The plane crashed in the in Bhakkutola forest of Kirnapur police station. The trainee pilot has been identified as Rukshanka and the instructor as Mohit.

The reason behind the crash remains unclear but investigation is underway.

More details to follow...