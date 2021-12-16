'Charanjit Singh Channi first CM in history who meets people even in bathroom': AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal's latest dig

Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday took a dig at Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi over an interview of the latter.

The AAP chief was in Muktsar ahead of the assembly elections in the state next year, where he spoke about an interview of CM Channi he saw recently. Kejriwal said that Punjab CM in the interview told that he keeps meeting public 24 hours a day.

"People sit in my drawing room, verandah, go to bathroom there people come with me and I keep meeting people there also," the CM said further about the interview.

Channi's bathroom statement left the AAP chief wondering as he said that Mr Channi would the first ever chief minister in history to meet people in bathroom also.

The AAP and ruling Congress have been trading barbs as the parties are gearing up and campaigning in the state ahead of the 2022 assembly polls.

Earlier, on Friday last week, released the second list of 30 candidates for the upcoming Punjab assembly elections.

In November, AAP had announced a list of 10 candidates for the upcoming polls.

#WATCH | Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi in the interview says that I meet people 24 hours. I meet people in the drawing-room, hall, bathroom. I think he is the first CM in the history of the world who meet people in the bathroom: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal in Muktsar, Punjab pic.twitter.com/UZ5a6Zq4zA — ANI (@ANI) December 16, 2021

The second list enlists Raman Bahl who joined AAP after quitting Congress in November as the Gurdaspur candidate. Jagroop Singh Sekhwan has been given a ticket from Qadian. Punjabi singer Anmol Gagan Mann has been given a ticket from Kharar.

The AAP has been campaigning extensively in the state, with party chief Arvind Kejriwal announcing various schemes that will be implemented if they come to power. Kejriwal has promised the Scheduled Caste community that he will provide free education to their children, besides bearing their coaching fees for higher studies.

Prior to this, he had said that all women above 18 years of age in Punjab will be given Rs 1,000 if the AAP wins the assembly polls.

Notably, Aam Aadmi Party emerged as the second-largest party winning 20 seats in the 117 member Punjab legislative assembly. The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) could only manage to win 15 seats while the BJP secured three seats.

